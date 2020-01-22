|
|
Uncasville - Barry Grant, 65, of Uncasville passed away at his home Jan. 17, 2020. Born Nov. 22, 1954, in Columbia, Barry was the beloved son of the late Clarence and Marjorie (Forner) Grant.
After graduating Windham High School in 1972, he earned a bachelor degree in Accounting from the University of Connecticut. Barry was extremely passionate about his service and involvement in the community, and he found great joy in working as the Director of Development for the Waterford Country Day School. After earning the rank of Eagle Scout in his youth, Barry maintained a life-long enthusiastic support for the Boy Scouts of America. He served the organization in different roles for many years and often worked summers at the June Norcross Webster Scout Reservation.
Aside from his non-profit work, Barry was a true family man, and he loved being married to the love of his life, Elaine. Nothing gave him greater joy than spending time with her. Barry's heart was huge and everyone who knew him was drawn to his great sense of humor and desire to bring happiness to others. He will always be loved and remembered as a devoted husband, loving brother, and a true friend.
Barry was a loving and caring soul and he will be forever missed by his wife, Elaine (Tootell) Grant; his brothers, Stephen Grant and his wife Gretchen, Robert Grant, and Philip Grant; his sister, Catherine Engelhardt; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, David Grant.
Barry's family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. A Celebration of Barry's Life will take place at 3 p.m. following the calling hours. Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barry's memory may be made to the Friends of Webster, in care of John Haskell, 100 Lake Road, Jewett City, CT 06351.
Published in The Day on Jan. 22, 2020