Home

POWERED BY

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Liberio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Lee Joseph Liberio


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Lee Joseph Liberio Obituary
New London - Barry Lee Joseph Liberio, 53, of New London entered eternal life Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born Dec. 9, 1966, in New London the son of Anthony Liberio of Quaker Hill and Roberta (Goodyear) Civardi of Norwich.

Barry attended Montville schools and graduated from Grasso Technical High School. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Wendy Meehan Liberio Sept. 4, 1993, at St. Joseph Church of New London. Mrs. Liberio survives him. Barry was employed for 30 years with the civil service for the Department of Defense in Groton and in Jacksonville, Fla. Barry was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, son and friend. He would do anything for anyone and will be missed by many.

He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Boston Red Sox and NASCAR. Barry was a lover of the outdoors. He was a passionate saltwater fisherman, spending most weekends with his daughter in the marshes of Florida.

He was predeceased by his faithful sidekick, his dedicated dog of 13 years, Vinnie Liberio. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jessica Liberio of Waterford; his fur-babies Chloe and Jack; three siblings, Nancy Steinman and husband Alvin of Waterford, John Liberio of Quaker Hill and Christopher Liberio and wife Shirley of St. Petersburgh, Fla.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the families go fund me page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/552449942019227/?fundraiser
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -