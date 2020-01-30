|
New London - Barry Lee Joseph Liberio, 53, of New London entered eternal life Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born Dec. 9, 1966, in New London the son of Anthony Liberio of Quaker Hill and Roberta (Goodyear) Civardi of Norwich.
Barry attended Montville schools and graduated from Grasso Technical High School. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Wendy Meehan Liberio Sept. 4, 1993, at St. Joseph Church of New London. Mrs. Liberio survives him. Barry was employed for 30 years with the civil service for the Department of Defense in Groton and in Jacksonville, Fla. Barry was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother, son and friend. He would do anything for anyone and will be missed by many.
He was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Boston Red Sox and NASCAR. Barry was a lover of the outdoors. He was a passionate saltwater fisherman, spending most weekends with his daughter in the marshes of Florida.
He was predeceased by his faithful sidekick, his dedicated dog of 13 years, Vinnie Liberio. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jessica Liberio of Waterford; his fur-babies Chloe and Jack; three siblings, Nancy Steinman and husband Alvin of Waterford, John Liberio of Quaker Hill and Christopher Liberio and wife Shirley of St. Petersburgh, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the families go fund me page at https://www.facebook.com/donate/552449942019227/?fundraiser
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020