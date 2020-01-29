Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Barry Liberio


1966 - 2020
Barry Liberio Obituary
New London - Barry Liberio, 53, of New London entered eternal life Jan. 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Wendy (Meehan) Liberio. He was born Dec. 9, 1966, in New London the son of Anthony Liberio and Roberta (Goodyear) Civardi.

Barry worked in civil service in the Dept. of Defense for 30 years until his illness.

A memorial service will be held at a time to be announced Saturday, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London. A complete obit will appear in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 29, 2020
