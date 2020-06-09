Beatrice E. Elliott
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norwich - Beatrice E. Elliott, 100, of Norwich died Friday morning June 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Uncasville Nov. 11, 1919, the daughter of the late Thomas and Augusta (Johnson) McKay.

Beatrice dedicated her life as a homemaker and a caregiver for children. She was married to Kenneth E. Elliott, who died Aug. 6, 1989. She is survived by two sons, Daniel F. Elliott and his wife Lorraine, of Wisconsin and Kenneth E. Elliott III, of Norwich; one daughter, Ellie Keating and her husband Ron, of Norwich; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sons, Richard K., Donald E., and Kenneth E. Elliott.

Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved