Norwich - Beatrice E. Elliott, 100, of Norwich died Friday morning June 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Uncasville Nov. 11, 1919, the daughter of the late Thomas and Augusta (Johnson) McKay.



Beatrice dedicated her life as a homemaker and a caregiver for children. She was married to Kenneth E. Elliott, who died Aug. 6, 1989. She is survived by two sons, Daniel F. Elliott and his wife Lorraine, of Wisconsin and Kenneth E. Elliott III, of Norwich; one daughter, Ellie Keating and her husband Ron, of Norwich; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sons, Richard K., Donald E., and Kenneth E. Elliott.



Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial will be private. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.



