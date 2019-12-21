Home

Beatrice I. McLaughlin


1916 - 2019
Beatrice I. McLaughlin Obituary
New London - Beatrice I. McLaughlin, 103, of New London passed away Dec. 19, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Beatrice was born Sept. 24, 1916, in Newfoundland to Henley and Elizabeth Crane. She was predeceased by her husband James P. McLaughlin.

Calling hours will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Avenue, New London, CT 06320.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in St. James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal Street, New London, CT 06320.

Please see a future edition of The Day for a full obituary.
Published in The Day on Dec. 21, 2019
