New London - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Beatrice Isabella McLaughlin, age 103, in the company of her loving family, Dec. 19, 2019, in New London. Bea was born Sept. 24, 1916, in Harbour Grace, Newfoundland to Henley Crane and Elizabeth Noel Crane. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James Patrick McLaughlin in 1988 whom she married Oct. 22, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y.
"Bea" was the oldest of eight children whom she helped raise. After completing her education at Saint Paul's School she continued to care for her family. During the Great Hurricane of 1938, arriving through Ellis Island, she traveled by ship, the Townsend, to Brooklyn, N.Y. to join her father working on the war effort. The family's Newfoundland heritage had been in the fishing industry as well as farming which was also an important part of their legacy.
Bea was a gentle and kind soul who never had a cross word to say about anyone. She devoted her life to her family and home. She especially enjoyed cooking, knitting, and was an excellent seamstress. She frequently donated her efforts to church for those in need. Bea was woman of strong faith that sustained her throughout her life. She lived by the bible verse "and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." All who knew her loved her dearly and will always remember her charm, grace and dignity. Bea was a member of St James Church for over 60 years
Bea's brothers Albert, Gordon, Llewellyn, Donald, and sisters Anne, and Louise preceded her in passing. Bea is survived by her remaining sibling, Florence of Sarasota, Fla. and Harbour Grace, Newfoundland; son Thomas Henley and his wife Donna of Norwich; grandchildren, Toni Tyropolis and fiancé Peter Hawthorne of Waterford, great-grandsons, Zachary and Jayse Tyropolis; Colin Scott McLaughlin of New London; son James Crane McLaughlin of Shelton; daughter Elizabeth Warykas and husband Jim, granddaughter Sarah, of Oakdale; granddaughter Jara Messere and husband Joseph of N. Windham, grandson Joseph Messere of Shelton, Jacob Messere and wife Lindsey of Burns, Tenn.; and one first cousin Vera Crane.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Fulton-Theroux funeral home, 181 Ocean Ave, New London, and a funeral service at 10 a.m. Dec. 28, at Saint James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal Street, New London, In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Altar Guild, Saint James Church.
