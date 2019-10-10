|
Waterford - Beatrice M. Carey, 90, of Waterford, widow of George Carey, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Carey had been employed as a secretary for the Waterford Police Department prior to her retirement.
The funeral will assemble at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
A full obituary will be published in Friday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 10, 2019