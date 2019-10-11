|
Waterford - Beatrice M. Carey, 90, of Waterford, died Oct. 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born in New London April 17, 1929, the daughter of the late Lexie Bennett Saunders and Joseph Sanders. She married George F. Carey Sept. 20, 1952. He predeceased her Sept. 25, 1993. She was also predeceased by her sister Arlene Stoffel Jan. 3, 2012.
"Bea" was a 1942 graduate of St. Mary's School in New London, and a 1946 graduate of the former Williams Memorial Institute. She was an active member of the '46 senior committee.
Bea was a communicant of St. Paul Church, Waterford, and worked with their CCD program for many years. She retired in January 1994, last employed as Secretary to the Detective Division of the Waterford Police Department. Bea was an avid reader, and Tuesday, since 1946, were reserved for her sewing/knitting club group consisting of family members and friends. She was known for her "Santa" Christmas stockings.
Bea is survived by two sons, Kevin and his wife Sook Young of Salem, and Paul of Waterford; two daughters, Cynthia Hotsky and her husband Jeff of Waterford, and Anne Carey of Waterford. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Casey and Jacob Hotsky and Olivia Carey. She has three sisters, Marion DeVivo of Mystic, Mildred Whipple of Gales Ferry, and Gladys Chase of Waterford.
The funeral procession will assemble at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Church, Waterford. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Gifts in memory of Mrs. Carey can be made to St. Paul Church for the religious education of children.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2019