Saunders Point - Beatrice (Bea) Vetault Alling passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Friday, August 9th, 2019.
She lived an active life in Saunders Point throughout her 68 years residing there. She married Roger Edward Alling, in 1952, who built their family home. She joyfully raised two children, worked outside the home as an East Lyme Schools health aid, and later, for the town of East Lyme for the water department.
After her husband's death in 1981, she learned again to ballroom dance and spent her last 25 years with her long-time companion, Peter Stahl of Old Lyme, dancing and traveling. She remained a member of the Oswegatchie Hills Club since 1952, and a member of the American Ballroom Dancers Association.
She loved her home, her gardening, her friends, and family.
Bea was a warm and gentle person with a very strong character, living independently until just a few weeks prior to her death.
She leaves her daughter, Kendra Alling and wife, Pam St. John of Niantic; her son, Jeff Alling and wife, Vicky Padgette of North Pole, Alaska; five grandchildren, Andrew (Kendra) and Jenn Smith (Nick), Trenton and wife, Mine, Abby, and Tory Alling, as well as her two great-grandchildren Kilian and Madaline Alling. She is predeceased by her parents Ethel (Lind) and Henry Vetault, her husband Roger Alling and their infant son.
Donations in Bea's memory can be made to the Oswegatchie Hills Club (youth) PO Box 141 Niantic, CT 06357.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat., August 17th, at Flanders Baptist Church in East Lyme, followed by a reception.
Condolences may be shared on Beatrice's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019