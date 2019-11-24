|
New London - Benjamin "Ben" Jon Roscoe, 43. With great sadness, we announce the unexpected passing Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home in New London.
Ben was born Oct. 6, 1976 in Hartford. He grew up in Madison and attended Daniel Hand High School. He graduated from the University of Connecticut. Ben was self-employed as a real estate appraiser for many years.
Ben found humor in almost everything. he had an infectious laugh and could always be counted on to make those who knew and loved him laugh. He had a gentle heart and a great love of animals of all kinds. He was happiest with a pet by his side. He enjoyed lifting weights for exercise, watching movies, most notably comedies and skiing. He especially enjoyed taking long hikes and walks with his beloved and devoted dog Beau.
Ben is survived by his parents, Fred and Andrea Roscoe of Niantic, formerly of Madison; his sister Naomi Kate Roscoe of Cos Cob; and his girlfriend Britt London Ryan of New London; his uncles and aunts Tom and Beth Roscoe of Torrington, and Gerald and Barbara Roscoe of Westerville, Ohio; his numerous cousins; and his loyal dog and best friend, Beau.
We will forever miss his sense of humor and his warm heart. A gentle giant, Ben will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Ben's character, we ask that all who wish to participate to please make a donation to High Hopes Therapeutic Riding , 36 Town Woods Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371, or to the Connecticut Humane Society, 169 Old Colchester Road Quaker Hill, CT 06375.
Published in The Day on Nov. 24, 2019