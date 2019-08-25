|
|
Greenport, N.Y. - Bernard Power passed peacefully Aug. 22, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 15, 1941, and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. The son of immigrants, Bernard was always as proud of his American citizenship as he was of his Irish and Canadian heritage. Upon graduating from Fordham University, Bernard received a commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He served honorably in the Marines, attained the rank of Captain, and did a tour of duty in Vietnam.
After completing his service to his country, Bernard married the love of his life, Katherine McLees. Looking to raise their three children out of the New York area, Bernard took a job with Electric Boat and relocated his young family to Southeastern Connecticut. Bernard worked there for ten years before moving on to run his own very successful staffing business and later a successful payroll business.
Retirement brought "Bern" back to New York, where he and Kathy enjoyed life on the water on Long Island. There they entertained family and friends with boat rides and barbecues. The "Beach House" was always open and was the focal point for gatherings for over twenty years. Later, they were happy to share their Florida home in the winter as well.
Bernard was predeceased by his wife Kathy; a daughter Eileen; and his sister Margaret. He is survived and missed by his children, Christine (Jim) Grabarits, Kevin (Liz) Power, and Maureen (Patrick) Mead; and seven grandchildren, Mallory, Lily, Elliott, Daphne, Liam, Sean, and Katie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Greenport, NY.
Arrangements are being handled by the Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, NY.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019