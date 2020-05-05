Waterford - Bernard "Bernie" Devine Jr., 82, passed away May 2, 2020, and he is now reunited with his beloved wife, Peggyann Silva Devine.
Bernie was born Aug. 11, 1937, in New London, the son of the late Bernard and Mary Devine. He attended schools in New London and after graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served a six year tour of duty. After the marines, Bernie joined AT&T where he worked for over 40 years before retiring in 2001. He and Peggy raised their four children in Waterford.
Mr. Devine is survived by his children, Kelley Devine, Cheryl Way (Glen), Mary Devine (Harold), all of Waterford, Sean Devine (Nicole) of Delaware; and his beloved grandchildren, Melanie Hopson of Texas, Hugh Mugavero of Waterford, Amelie and Maelle Devine of Delaware; sister Sheila Devine of Waterford, and brother-in-law William Silva (Patricia) of Waterford. He is also survived by an extended family of relatives in the U.S., Ireland, UK and New Zealand. A heartfelt thanks to his niece, Deborah Carson, for her help during his final days.
Bernie was a tremendous supporter of all Waterford youth sports, and depending on the time of year you could find him coaching youth football, basketball, or baseball. He was a true servant leader in the community and gave up so much of his time to help others. Not only was Bernie a coach, he was a tireless worker who considered no job too small. From dragging infields before a game to cutting the grass after hours, he was committed to the young people of Waterford. He loved to spend precious time together with family and friends and in particular, his grandchildren who he adored. He was a diehard Patriots and Red Sox fan. Anyone who knew Bernie, knew what a lively, fun character he was and he will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Devine's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to all of the VNA and Hospice Angels who cared for Bernie and requests memorial donations be made to either Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT. 06360 or https://www.hospicesect.org/donate or VNASC, 403 North Frontage Road, Waterford, CT 06385 https://www.vnasc.org/donate.aspx
Published in The Day on May 5, 2020.