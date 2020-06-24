Pawcatuck - Bernard L. Ball, 78, of Moss Street, Pawcatuck passed away at his home Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Born in Westerly, R.I. he was the son of the late Theodore and Lucille Ball.
Bernard was a 1961 Graduate of Stonington High School and a U.S. Army Veteran who served stateside during the Vietnam War. He worked as a Chemical Operator at Pfizer for many years and was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Church where he had served as an altar boy.
He had a deep love of the ocean and enjoyed both boating and fishing. Bernie also loved to shoot pool with his friends. He was known for his dry sense of humor and his one-liners never disappointed!
He will be dearly missed by his three children, Jeff Ball (Caroline) of Stonington, Antoinette Apessos and Mark Ball, both of North Stonington; his beloved companion and love of his life, Diane Brehler of Pawcatuck; and his brother Robert Ball (Vivian) of Exeter, R.I. Bernard also leaves behind his three grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson (Mike), Jeffrey Ball Jr., and Peter "PJ" Apessos; his great-grandson Michael Johnson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ted and twin brother John; and two sisters, Alice Fox and Lucille Guiles.
Bernie's family would like to extend their gratitude to his neighbors for all of their help and support.
Funeral service and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael's Capital Campaign, 60 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck, CT 06379, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in Bernie's memory. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 24, 2020.