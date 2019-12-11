|
|
Norwich - Bernard Saul Goldstein, 86, of Norwich passed away peacefully Dec. 10, 2019.
"Bernie", as he was known to his loved ones and friends, was born in Norwich June 7, 1933, to the late Abraham and Kate (Solomon) Goldstein. He was married to the love of his life, Esther (Reisler) Goldstein for 54 years. Esther predeceased him in 2011.
For his entire professional career, Bernie was in the mechanical and plumbing contracting business. He started his career at Becker & Goldstein, of Norwich, a family owned entity. He later established and owned BASE Mechanical. His son, Andrew, joined the business in 1988, and continues to operate it. Bernie was a devoted supporter of Norwich Free Academy, a past board member of the Mechanical Contractors of Connecticut, and former president of the Men's club and active member of Beth Jacob Synagogue in Norwich.
He is survived by his loving children, Amy Davis and her husband Andrew, of Princeton, N.J., Sheri Geller of Purdys, N.Y. and Andrew Goldstein and his wife Judy, of Guilford; as well as his cherished grandchildren Lucy, Sophie, Max and Jordyn. He is also survived by his twin brother Barry Goldstein (and his wife Judy) of Ardsley, N.Y. He was predeceased by his other brother, David Goldstein; and his beloved son-in-law, William Geller.
A Funeral Home service will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem Street, Norwich. Burial will follow at Brothers of Joseph Cemetery in Preston. The family will be sitting Shiva at 23 Deerbrook Road in Norwich immediately following the burial.
Published in The Day on Dec. 11, 2019