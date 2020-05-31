Waterford - Monday May 25, 2020, Bernard "Bernie" Shields Moore, of 39 Savi Avenue in Waterford, entered into his eternal rest at home, surrounded by his loving family. Bernie was born June 13, 1933, in New London, to William and Lillian Moore. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Ann Porter Moore; his daughters, Jerily VonFlatern of Stonington and Sharon and her husband Tim Egan of Quaker Hill; seven grandchildren: Jeremy, Justin, Jameson, Lisa, Tiffany, Brendan and Annie: and nine great-grandchildren; his brother William Moore; and sisters, Ruth Bettencourt and Donna Tillet. He was predeceased by his younger brothers, James and Charles Moore.
Bernie attended Fitch Senior High School, but left at the age of sixteen to join the U.S. Marines. He was a proud Marine to the end. He returned to Fitch after his service, and graduated. He married his beautiful Shirley May 7, 1955. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary just recently. He was employed by Pfizer Inc. in Groton for 40 years, starting as a janitor and retiring with the title of senior scientist. He holds sixteen chemical process patents from his work at Pfizer, and was featured on the cover of Connecticut's Finest Magazine in 1988, as the "Lone Genius." He was the only chemist to hold the title of senior scientist at Pfizer without the benefit of a graduate degree. At Pfizer, he was a member of the pistol team, and won many championships and trophies as a sharpshooter over the years. The same discipline and concentration he applied in the lab, he was able to use on the range to great success.
He was assistant coach of the New London YMCA swim team with his friend and mentor, Dr. Clifford Larrabee, for many years, while his two daughters swam competitively. After forty years at Pfizer, Bernie retired, bought an RV, and named it, "Driving Miss Shirley," and toured the country's national parks for several years with his beloved wife, "Miss Shirley." They crisscrossed the country several times, before settling down in North Fort Myers, Fla. for the winters. Bernie was an avid golfer, having learned the game as a youth caddying at Shennacossett Golf Club in Groton. Heron's Glenn Golf and Country Club became their winter home, where he fulfilled his lifelong dreams of being a club champion, and shooting his age several times while in his later 70s and 80s. He took great delight in his great-grandson Sawyer's early love of the game.
Bernie lived in the same house at 39 Savi Avenue in Waterford for over 60 years. Later in life, inspired by a trip to Butchart Gardens in Victoria, British Columbia, he took up gardening. After his wife Shirley was stricken with a stroke some years ago, he built a heart-shaped formal flower garden off the deck in their backyard, so she could sit and admire it. He tended it, and her, with loving care for the rest of his life. Bernie loved his large and chaotic family, his brothers and sisters, his many nieces and nephews, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was "Boompa" to his grandchildren and taught the little ones to fish in Maine, watched them play sports and perform in plays and musical productions. He was fiercely proud of all of them. His was a life well lived; and he will be missed.
The family wants to thank the hospice team from Hartford HealthCare at Home for all their caring assistance and guidance during Bernie's last days. Considering the restrictions of the pandemic, a celebration of Bernie's life will be scheduled at some later, safer date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Episcopal Church in New London, where Bernie was a longtime member. Byles Memorial Home in New London is assisting the family. To sign the register or share a memory, please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.