New London - Bernice Berman, of Springfield, Va. and formerly from New London passed away May 20, at her Virginia home. She was 96 years old. Bernice was born March 2, 1923, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Joseph and Mildred Moskowitz. She was raised in Brooklyn, where she attended James Madison High School. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Connecticut and the University of Wisconsin, respectively.



Bernice met her future husband, Bob Berman, in her first full-time teaching position at the University of Connecticut's Fort Trumbull branch in New London in 1947. They were engaged six weeks after meeting and were married three months later December 21, 1947. Bernice and Bob settled in New London and were long-time city residents, living on Gardner Avenue from 1954 until 2002, when they moved to northern Virginia.



Bernice left teaching to be a full-time mom for her three children, Laura, Henry and Art. Even though she didn't work full-time, she stayed engaged teaching as a private tutor and as a second-grade teacher at New London's Beth El Synagogue. She returned to a full-time math teaching role in 1966 in the New London public school system, first at New London Junior High School, and then at New London High School. She retired from teaching in 1986, after which she was a regular volunteer for many years at the New London Public Library. She taught thousands of students during her tenure with the New London public schools, and was universally loved and respected for her dedication, quality, kindness, and care for her students' success.



Bernice will be remembered for her engaging presence, intellectual depth, exceptional kindness, sense of humor, and many talents. For those who knew her best, she will also be remembered for her unfailing devotion and love for her family. She was a nurturer - an extraordinary, dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, and she loved spending time with her family and creating warm family memories. Among many things, she will always be remembered as a prolific knitter, knitting dozens of children's sweaters and baby blankets for family and friends over the decades.



She was predeceased by her husband of fifty-nine years, Bob; and her brother and sister, Henry and Ethel. She is survived by her three children, Laura of Springfield, Va., Henry of Edina, Minn., and Art of Minneapolis, Minn. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.



Bernice was deeply loved, and she will be missed.



The family will greet relatives and friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow in Beth-El Cemetery, Groton.



In lieu of flowers, your memorial contributions to the New London Public Library or the Greenspring Village Scholarship Fund at Greenspring Village, Springfield, Virginia, would be appreciated.www.neilanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Day on May 23, 2019