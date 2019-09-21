|
Mystic - Bernice Feldman, 95, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. Born on an ocean steamer to Russian parents, en route to America, she spent her adult life in Maplewood, N.J. In the latter part of her life she relocated to Mystic.
Mrs. Feldman was a graduate of the University of Maryland, where she met her husband, Dr. Arnold Feldman. She worked with him in their Maplewood office in an era when pediatricians made house calls in the middle of the night and had close ties to their community and patients.
Mrs. Feldman was devoted to her family. Her kindness and generosity earned the title "Best Grandma Ever".
Predeceased by her husband, she had three daughters, Linda Brown, Barbara Rankin (John) and Mimi Amdur (Henry); seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Day on Sept. 21, 2019