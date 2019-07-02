|
Norwich - Bernice M. Geaglone, 81, formerly of Norwich, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Backus Hospital.
Bernice was born Oct. 3, 1937, in New London to Harold and Margaret (Watrous) Saunders. She was the beloved wife of James E. Geaglone who predeceases her.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London, CT 06320. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London. Please see a future edition of The Day for a full obituary.
Published in The Day on July 2, 2019