Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Geaglone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Geaglone


1937 - 2019
Send Flowers
Bernice Geaglone Obituary
Norwich - Bernice M. Geaglone, 81, formerly of Norwich, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Backus Hospital.

Bernice was born Oct. 3, 1937, in New London to Harold and Margaret (Watrous) Saunders. She was the beloved wife of James E. Geaglone who predeceases her.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London, CT 06320. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London. Please see a future edition of The Day for a full obituary.
Published in The Day on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.