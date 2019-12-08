Home

Bernice L. Ray


1933 - 2019
Bernice L. Ray Obituary
New London - Bernice L. Ray, 86, of New London entered eternal life Nov. 19, 2019.

She was born Feb. 19, 1933, in New London, the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Larmonie) Lake.

Mrs. Ray graduated from WMI in 1951. After graduation, she worked as a secretary for Paul Kevell, CPA in Norwich and for the city of New London.

She was united in marriage to Richard Eugene Ray Nov. 9, 1957, in St. Joseph Church. Mr. Ray preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2010.

Mrs. Ray was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and a member of the OLPH Family Group. She was also a long-time volunteer at the New London Community Meal Center.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Kathryn and Bert Beaton of New Mexico, Judy and John Knowles of Mystic, Jodie and Mark Kehrer of New York; grandchildren, Brittany (James) Wallace, Jason (Jenny) Kehrer, Matthew (Samantha) Kehrer, Hannah Knowles, Kathleen (Evan) Perkins; great-grandchildren, Dante Kehrer, Jayden Morris, Kayton Go, Holden Wallace and Henry Kehrer. She is also survived by sister Louise Gates of Willimantic and brothers, Louis Lake of Quaker Hill and Joseph Thomas Lake of Florida.

A private Memorial Mass and burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019
