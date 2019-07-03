|
Uncasville - Bernice M. Geaglone, 81, formerly of Uncasville, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Backus Hospital.
Bernice was born Oct. 3, 1937, in New London to Harold and Margaret (Watrous) Saunders. She was the beloved wife of James E. Geaglone who predeceased her. Bernice retired from L+M Hospital as a registrar.
Bernice is survived by her daughters, Sheryl Carchidi of North Carolina and Dawn Laroux of Preston; son Kevin Geaglone of Oakdale; sisters, Barbara Gomes of East Lyme and Alycia Singer of North Carolina; brother, Harold Saunders of Florida; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her son James Geaglone; and brothers, Robert Saunders and Frank Flora.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave., New London. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Jefferson Ave., New London.
Published in The Day on July 3, 2019