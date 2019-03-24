Noank - Bertha (Taki Watanabe) Small 93, of Noank passed away peacefully Thursday, March 20, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London with family at her bedside.



Bertha was born on the island of Molokai, Hawaii in April 1925. While attending high school in Honolulu, she was an eyewitness to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941. She met her husband, Millage during the Korean War, and they were married in Honolulu. When he was discharged from the service, they travelled cross country, living in several states before eventually settling in Noank.



Bertha was an avid gardener and could grow anything from exotic orchids to lush vegetable gardens. She was also an excellent cook. Her greatest joy was her family.



Bertha is survived by her husband of 67 years, Millage; her two sons, Steven (Patricia), and Millage (Joelle); and her four grandchildren, Danielle, Christopher, Alaina, and Emma.



Following her wishes there are no calling hours and services are private at the convenience of family.



Following her wishes there are no calling hours and services are private at the convenience of family.