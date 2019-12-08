Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
State Veteran's Cemetery
Bow Lane
Middletown, CT
View Map
Bess G. Small


1934 - 2019
Bess G. Small Obituary
Rocky Hill - Bess G. Small, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Atrium Memory Care in Rocky Hill. She was born April 21, 1934, in Rotan, Texas. Bess is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Retired Colonel Bill Small of Rocky Hill; her daughter Janet Fox (Daniel); her two granddaughters, Kate Fox (Chris Maccia) and Anna Fox (fiancé Sean Reilly).

Being a military wife, Bess participated in many military ladies' boards at the various bases where Bill was stationed. Upon Bill's retirement in 1983, they settled in Old Lyme for 25 years before moving to a retirement community in Rocky Hill. Bess tended with loving care the flowers at each of her homes. At the First Congregational Church in Old Lyme, Bess participated in the sewing group and the Ladies Benevolent Society. Family and friends will remember the beautiful cross-stitch and knitting she did, which they happily wore. She was a life-long learner, including adapting to the world of computers.

Bess will be buried at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the State Veteran's Cemetery, Bow Lane, Middletown. There will be no visitation hours.

Donations in Bess' memory may be made to the , 19 Ohio Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360.

To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit FarleySullivan.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 8, 2019
