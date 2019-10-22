|
North Stonington - Betty Ann Page, 79, of North Stonington died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Pendleton Healthcare in Mystic.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Edward G. Page Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, at the Second Baptist Church, 12 Stillman Road in North Stonington. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 22, 2019