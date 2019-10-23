|
|
North Stonington - Betty Ann Page, 79, of North Stonington, wife of Edward G. Page Sr. died Oct. 19, 2019. Betty and Edward were high school sweethearts and were married 61 years. She was born in Old Mystic Feb. 20, 1940, and was the daughter of the late William and Marion Shank.
Betty loved gardening and enjoyed planting flowers and watching them bloom. She was an avid walker with the Ledyard Walkers for many years. She also enjoyed walking with her friends, Lynette and Shirley. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in North Stonington since 1964 and was involved in many ministries of the church. Betty and Edward enjoyed many years travelling to Florida, their second home. She worked at JC Penney's for many years and retired in 2000. In 1989, Betty and her daughters went to England, Ireland and Scotland and had a wonderful time visiting each country.
Betty is survived by her husband Edward; son Edward Page Jr. and wife Joanne; daughters, Debra Page and Cheryl MacMurray and husband Brian; granddaughter Nicole Page; grandson Joseph Page and wife Gretchen; great-granddaughter Vivian; and brother John Shank and wife Angela. She is predeceased by three brothers, Billy Shank, Richard Shank and Dennis Shank.
We would like to thank Pendleton Health Center for their compassionate care for Betty during the time she was at their facility.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Second Baptist Church in North Stonington. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Oct. 23, 2019