Betty Green Davis
Oakdale - Betty Green Davis, 80, of Oakdale departed this life Thursday, June 4, 2020, while living in Bullhead City, Ariz. She was born in Miami, Fla. and raised in Springfield, Mass. along with seven other siblings.

Betty leaves behind three children, Perry H. Davis Jr., Rosemary A. Davis and Elizabeth Leilani Fevrier; a son-in-law Salem Fevrier; a grandson Sebastien Fevrier; two younger sisters; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

An outdoor burial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her gravesite at Cedar Grove Cemetery, in New London, followed by a celebration of Betty's life at the outdoor Pavilion, at Ocean Beach State Park, New London. Betty's full obituary can be viewed here: https://desertlawnfuneralhome.com/2020/06/09/betty-green-davis.

Published in The Day on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
