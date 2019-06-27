Florida - Betty Irene Rogan, of Fort Myers, Fla. and Narragansett, R.I., cherished wife for 59 years of the late Martin Rogan, died June 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Rogan and husband Francis Foley Jr. of Bonita Springs, Fla.;, her son Mark Rogan of Willimantic; as well as her granddaughter Elena Rogan Cecil and husband Marcus Cecil of Bozrah; her great-granddaughter Susan Cecil; and her daughter-in-law Susan Rogan. She was predeceased by her husband Martin; and her sons, Jack and Dennis Rogan.



Betty was born in Norwich Jan. 9, 1931, to Harry Jack and Esther (Tunick) Schatz. Betty lived in Norwich and moved to Bozrah at an early age. She attended Fields Memorial School and graduated Norwich Free Academy, class of 1948. She attended The University of Connecticut, graduating from Eastern CT State College, class of 1952. Betty taught second grade at Central School in Colchester for five years and first grade for thirty years at Wequonnoc School in Taftville, retiring in 1990.



Betty was affiliated with the American Cancer Society and in 1975 began her work as a Reach To Recovery Volunteer, visiting numerous mastectomy patients in the Eastern Connecticut area. She was voted President of the Cancer Society of Eastern Connecticut in 1992 and was also awarded Volunteer of the Year. She was a member of Beth Jacob Synagogue and also Temple Beth David in Narragansett, R.I.



From childhood, Betty enjoyed boating and fishing and was a member of the Westerly Yacht Club. She and her husband began wintering in Fort Myers, Fla. in 1998. She joined the Fort Myers Beach Art Association and pursued her love of painting attending many famous artist workshops also studying with Foster Caddell in Voluntown. Some of her lifelong friends were those she met in her early childhood years and with whom she shared many happy times. Betty loved the theater and the arts attending Matunuck Summer Theatre in Rhode Island and the Southwest Florida Symphony Pops Concerts in Fort Myers. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and her favorite trips were the many cruises they took. She traveled to many foreign countries as well as most of the United States. Betty loved her bingo and was an envied winner time and time again.



Those who loved her in life will miss her kindhearted strength and grace in this world and will remember her best when walking on a quiet beach, feeling the freshness of an ocean breeze or hearing a funny anecdote or joke.



A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery #3, 65 Middle Rd. in Preston. A celebration of life service will be held in Narragansett, R.I. at a later date.



Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave a message of condolence for Betty's family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Memphis, TN (https://www.stjude.org/donate).



The Church and Allen Funeral Home., 136 Sachem St. Norwich, CT, is assisting with arrangements. Published in The Day on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary