Narragansett - Betty Irene Rogan, 88, of Narragansett and Fort Myers, Fla. died June 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the cherished wife for 59 years, of Martin Rogan.
She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Rogan (Francis Foley, Jr) of Bonita Springs, Fla.; her son Mark Rogan of Willimantic; as well as her granddaughter Elena Rogan Cecil and husband Marcus of Bozrah; her great-granddaughter Susan Cecil; and her daughter-in-law Susan Rogan. She was predeceased by her husband Martin; and her sons, Jack and Dennis Rogan.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Congregation Beth David, 102 Kingstown Road, Narragansett RI.
The Church and Allen Funeral Home, Norwich, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 18, 2019