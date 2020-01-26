|
Niantic - After a long and beautiful life of 98 years Betty Lord passed away peacefully Jan. 20, 2020, in Niantic. Born in Jamestown, N.Y. May 26, 1921, to Charles and Caroline (Adams) Pusey. Betty spent her early years in Palm Beach, Fla. before moving to Canandaigua, N.Y. Betty was married to Glenn "Scoop" Lord for 47 years before his death in 1988.
She is survived by her children, John (Wendy) Lord of Old Saybrook and Naples, Fla., Susan (Wayne) Morrison of Deep River. Betty was predeceased by her son Glenn Lord Jr.; and her daughter Linda Dunn; and her granddaughter Caroline Morrison. Betty is also survived by her grandchildren, Jay Lord of Canton, Kerry Potts of Old Saybrook, Kate O'Malley of Chelmsford, Mass., Emily Henriksen of North Chatham, N.H.; and ten great-grandchildren ranging in age from 2 to 19 years old. "GB" will be greatly missed by her entire family.
Betty will be buried beside her husband privately at Simsbury Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
To share a memory or a condolence please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020