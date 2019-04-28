Home

Services
Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Jordan Cemetery
240 Boston Post Road
Waterford, CT
Betty Lou Perkins


1934 - 2019 Obituary
Betty Lou Perkins Obituary
Waterford - Betty Lou (Talmadge) Perkins, 84, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Daughter of Albert and Marjorie (Lamb) Talmadge, sister of Nola Bunkley of Gales Ferry, she lived in Waterford for many years with her husband Owen who predeceased her in 2001. Her focus was always family, enjoying and tending to loved ones. She loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Over the past 10 years Betty has used her passion for cooking to support the Pastor Greg Hamby Community Meal. She also was a member of the First Baptist Church in Essex and the Waterford VFW. She also loved listening to family play guitar, singing, and dancing along with family and friends.

She leaves a daughter, Patricia Rofle and her fiancé, Steven Balkau of Waterford; three grandchildren, Ronald Rolfe, Tracey Beaudet, Lynsey Rolfe; and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Jordan Cemetery, 240 Boston Post Road, Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Research, 200 Executive Boulevard, Southington, CT 06489. Impellitter-Malia Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 28, 2019
