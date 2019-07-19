Norwich - Betty Marie Lee, 62, of Norwich passed away unexpectedly at home Saturday, June 15, 2019, due to multiple medical ailments and complications.



Born in New London Feb. 16, 1957, she was the daughter of the former William F. Lee Sr. and Joan L. (Prue) Lee of Mystic.



Betty was a determined soul, a graduate of Williams School in New London and completed the 100 hour course for Nurses Assistant. She had been a resident of New London County most of her life and volunteered with multiple church groups in the area. Betty was being assisted at home by Masonicare. Even though she had many health challenges she remained positive and friendly and loved people, especially her many family members, extended family and friends by whom she will be deeply missed.



She was a diehard fan of Betty Boop and enjoyed being artistic with diamond painting.



Her children and the Lee family would like to thank Bonnie, Susanne and the staff at Masonicare for all the wonderful visits, assistance and comfort she received.



Betty was predeceased by her parents; and one brother Benjamin C Lee Sr. She leaves behind her children, David Batty of Anchorage, Alaska, Chad Novak (Linzie), of Schenectady, N.Y., Erik Novak (Jolene), of Beeville, Texas, and David Lowe (Melissa), of Naugatuck; and one daughter Gina Marie. Also, her brothers, William F. Lee Jr. (Susie) of Moodus, Bruce E. Lee Sr. and Brian J. Lee of Groton, and a sister Barbara J. Templin of New London. She had ten grandchildren and a plethora of cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to assist her family with expenses can be made to William F. Lee, Jr., 46 Great Hillwood Rd., Moodus, CT 06469-1217, and will be greatly appreciated. Published in The Day on July 19, 2019