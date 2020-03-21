|
Old Lyme - Betty Marie Rose Fatone, 89, of Auburn, Maine passed away peacefully at Central Maine Medical Center March 17, 2020, with family by her side. Betty was born in Norwich July 10, 1930, the daughter of Minnie (Lord) and Reginald Ivan Rose. She grew up on a family homestead in West Greenwich, R.I. and remembered with great fondness her childhood visits with her beloved grandfather who was the station master of the nearby Baltic railroad depot.
Betty attended Norwich Free Academy, where she met Anthony "Tony" Fatone, with whom she would share her life for the next 65 years and enjoy the embrace of a large Italian family. Her disposition for organization and attention to detail served her well; Betty served as secretary in the State's Attorney's Office in New London and the Old Lyme Congregational Church Office where she and her family were ensconced in the community for many years.
Betty was a quiet, kind, empathetic individual who deeply valued her close friends, and was always willing to lend a listening, compassionate ear.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Rose Fatone of Westbrook, and Gina Andrea Fatone of Lewiston, Maine; and a grandson, John-Antonio ("Nio") Fatone, who was the unrivaled apple of her eye.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Anthony; and her sister, Shirley Rose Kirkland.
The family will receive relatives and friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic. A private graveside will be held in Maplewood Cemetery, Norwich. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Mar. 21, 2020