Betty May "Gram" (Rogers) Oddo
1932 - 2020
Mystic - Betty May (Rogers) "Gram" Oddo, 88, of Mystic, met with her Lord Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, after a long and hard-fought battle with heart disease. She was born Aug. 13, 1932, in New London, the daughter of Elizabeth Daniels and Merle Rogers.

Betty was in the last class to graduate from the old Fitch Senior High School in Groton in 1950. On August 25, 1951, she married Angelo Joseph Oddo Sr. She was a stay-at-home mom who raised five wonderful children. At the age of 46, when her youngest daughter began high school, Betty entered the workforce for the first time. She worked tirelessly for over 20 years as a housekeeper/manager in local hotels before retiring. She loved going to the beach, especially Rocky Neck State Park, and working in her flower gardens.

Betty is survived by her five children: sons, Paul and his wife Roni of Ledyard, Mark and his wife Karen of Groton, Angelo and his wife Lynnette of Norwich, and daughters, Lisa and her husband John of Groton and Dawn of Mystic: and seven grandchildren: Ericca Oddo Gail of Groton, Paul Oddo of Mystic, Ryan Oddo of Groton, Brian Oddo of Preston, Benjamin Oddo of Preston, Alissa Biancarosa of Mystic and Dillon Silva of Merritt Island, Fla.; and four great-grandchildren: Riley Gail, Ian Oddo, Abri Oddo and Hudson Oddo. She is predeceased by her husband, Angelo Joseph Oddo Sr.: and two sisters, Estelle Faraci and Louisa Parke.

The family is having a private Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, ask that donations be made to the American Heart Association. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
