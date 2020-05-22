Bettye Beard
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bettye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mystic - Bettye Beard of Mystic was born April 27, 1939, in Conway, S.C. to the late Augustus and Sarah (Chestnut) Johnson. Bettye went to be with the Lord May 17, 2020, at the age of 81.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Norbert Williams Jr. and Eric Williams. She is survived by husband Robert Beard; daughters, Kathy Ritzberg and Marie Sebastian; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Bettye was cherished by her family and friends, known for her kindness and generosity. She loved her gatherings and games with her friends, and most of all she loved spending time with her family.

In an effort to accommodate safe distancing at this time, funeral service information will remain private. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic. To share condolences or to view Mrs. Beard's video tribute please visit www.lestergeefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss. MAY God bless your family.
Shirley Suminski
May 21, 2020
I'm sry I didn't get to say goodbye love u forever
Sandra Thomas
Family
May 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ronice Daniels
Friend
May 21, 2020
Will always cherish the memories and the wisdom that you had taught me. Will be very missed and love shall never end. Love Donna
Donn Williams
Family
May 21, 2020
R.I.P. ma.You will forever be in my heart.You always made me feel like I was one of your kids.Rest easy sweet lady.hug norb,eric and Kim for me...
Love You Ditto
Dorothy Stott
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved