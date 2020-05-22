Mystic - Bettye Beard of Mystic was born April 27, 1939, in Conway, S.C. to the late Augustus and Sarah (Chestnut) Johnson. Bettye went to be with the Lord May 17, 2020, at the age of 81.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Norbert Williams Jr. and Eric Williams. She is survived by husband Robert Beard; daughters, Kathy Ritzberg and Marie Sebastian; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Bettye was cherished by her family and friends, known for her kindness and generosity. She loved her gatherings and games with her friends, and most of all she loved spending time with her family.
In an effort to accommodate safe distancing at this time, funeral service information will remain private. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic. To share condolences or to view Mrs. Beard's video tribute please visit www.lestergeefh.com.
Published in The Day on May 22, 2020.