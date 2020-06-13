Groton - Beverly A. Gordon, 86, of Groton passed away peacefully the morning of May 25, 2020, at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, following an illness. She was born in New London to Salvatore and Hazel Derry Impellitteri.



She is survived by her only daughter, Debora Marcoux, of Groton; her only son John Harris, of Uncasville; her sister Jean Church, of Waterford; her grandchildren, William Costello, of Ledyard, Heather Miller, of Holliston, Mass., and John Harris, of Connecticut; and her great-grandchildren: Grace Zidbeck, Malachi Harris, Jahzara Harris, Thaddeus Miller and Hazael Harris; as well as her unofficial grandchildren, the Malchiodi boys. She also leaves behind her dear friends, Shirley and Vance, of Florida. She has many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends who hold the memories of her. She was predeceased by her sister June Francois; and her husband James W. Gordon.



Beverly was educated at Williams Memorial Institute in New London, graduating in 1951, and was known to stay in touch with her core group of friends for many decades. She was a member of the Red Hats, enjoyed keeping her home tidy and loved to play bingo. She worked for 28 years at Benny's in Groton. Her most important job was as a wife, mother and Nana. Beverly's family meant the world to her. She had the gift of gab and her phone was always ringing throughout the day.



During this time, there will be no service and burial will be private with arrangements by Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home.



