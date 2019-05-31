Norwich - Beverly (Lafleur) Bayer, 78, of Norwich passed away peacefully at William W. Backus Hospital on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with pulmonary disease. She was born in Norwich, July 3, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Arthur Lafleur and Anna Kos Lafleur. Beverly attended All Hallows Parochial School in Moosup and was a 1958 graduate of Plainfield High School. She worked for many years in the Purchasing Department of Plastic Wire & Cable Corp. in Griswold and was employed for the ten years prior to her retirement at a law firm in Woodstock. Beverly also volunteered many hours of her time at Day Kimball Hospital, Putnam and at Cape Coral Hospital, Cape Coral, Fla. After residing for most of her life in Griswold, Thompson, and North Fort Myers, Fla., Beverly recently settled into the Norwich area.



Beverly leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 28 years, Dennis Bayer of Norwich; and her children, Sherrie Rioux, of Groton and Glenn Jurczyk of Ledyard; her stepsons, Kevin Bayer of Putnam and Keith Bayer of Dalton, Mass. Beverly also leaves behind her sister, Joann (John) Candler, of Silver Springs, Fla.; as well as her three cherished grandchildren, Rebecca Rioux, Matthew Rioux (and wife, Brittany) and Christina Silva. She was predeceased by her brother, Leo Kos; and her niece, Wendy Mercer.



Beverly was known and adored for her loving and protective nature with her family and for her honesty and goodness with all.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to Kitty Harbor, Inc., 2263 Glasgo Road, Jewett City, CT 06351 or at www.kittyharbor.org.