Mystic - Beverly (Hoffert) Farnell, 86, of Mystic, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home following a brief illness.



Born in Simsbury, she attended local schools and was a graduate of Simsbury High School. Following high school, she attended Quinnipiac University. She was the daughter of the late John and Bertha (Greaves) Hoffert.



Beverly was a Dietician for the former Mary Kenny Nursing Home and Groton Regency retiring in 1976.



For many years, she and her husband, wintered in Pine Island, Fla. The summer months here in Connecticut were spent at the Mystic River Marina aboard their boat, The Thunderbird. Beverly also enjoyed her many flea market shopping adventures.



She is survived by her two children, John P. Farnell of Stonington and his partner, Joyce Green; daughter, Heather Novak and her husband, Steven, of Bristol; grandchildren, JP Farnell of Lyman, S.C. and Heather Farnell of Groton; and her two great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Jaxon.



She was predeceased by her husband Noyes P. Farnell Jr. in 2011. Noyes and Bev met at a dance, being introduced by Noyes's niece, Wanda Vine. They were happily married for 55 years. Beverly was also predeceased by her twin sister, Barbara Shiller.



A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Route 27, Mystic. Calling hours will be held privately. Published in The Day on May 24, 2019