Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Farnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Farnell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Farnell Obituary
Mystic - Beverly (Hoffert) Farnell, 86, of Mystic, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home following a brief illness.

Born in Simsbury, she attended local schools and was a graduate of Simsbury High School. Following high school, she attended Quinnipiac University. She was the daughter of the late John and Bertha (Greaves) Hoffert.

Beverly was a Dietician for the former Mary Kenny Nursing Home and Groton Regency retiring in 1976.

For many years, she and her husband, wintered in Pine Island, Fla. The summer months here in Connecticut were spent at the Mystic River Marina aboard their boat, The Thunderbird. Beverly also enjoyed her many flea market shopping adventures.

She is survived by her two children, John P. Farnell of Stonington and his partner, Joyce Green; daughter, Heather Novak and her husband, Steven, of Bristol; grandchildren, JP Farnell of Lyman, S.C. and Heather Farnell of Groton; and her two great-grandchildren, Mikayla and Jaxon.

She was predeceased by her husband Noyes P. Farnell Jr. in 2011. Noyes and Bev met at a dance, being introduced by Noyes's niece, Wanda Vine. They were happily married for 55 years. Beverly was also predeceased by her twin sister, Barbara Shiller.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Elm Grove Cemetery, Route 27, Mystic. Calling hours will be held privately.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Download Now