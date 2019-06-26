Washington, D.C. - Beverly Dyer, 61, born Oct. 19, 1957, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long illness. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey Comer; parents, Daniel and Polly Dyer of Mystic; siblings, Neva Egan, Lynn Dyer, and David Dyer; sister-in-law Melanie Comer, her husband Kevin; stepchildren, Thomas Comer and Meghan Comer; and eight nieces and nephews, all of whom loved her very much.



Beverly studied music at Bennington College, computer science at Columbia University, and business at the Yale School of Organization and Management. She graduated from the Yale Law School. She was a computer scientist for Bell Labs, did bookkeeping for the Amalgamated Textile Workers Union, co-managed the cooperative bakery Slice of Life in Cambridge, Mass., and was a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Louis F. Oberdorfer in Washington, DC. She served prior to retirement for 20 years as Associate Federal Public Defender for the prestigious U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, informally known as the D.C. Circuit, and occasionally argued cases en banc in that court. She was a member of the Bar of the Supreme Court of the United States.



Beverly's ideas, interests, and skills were also eclectic. She made a viola d'amore, played the cello and piano, did extensive research and writing on the Salem witch trials, and managed family property in Vermont. She was active in piano groups, was a generous contributor to charitable organizations, and was an enthusiastic lover of the outdoors. All of her nieces and nephews admired her and had a special relationship with her. She will be greatly missed by many, and the lessons she gave us all will last a long time.



A service of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. July 27, 2019, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Groton. Private burial will be in Dyer Cemetery in Canton. Another remembrance will be held in Washington D.C., September 7. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her honor to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215