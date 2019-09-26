|
|
Groton - Beverly Ann Helmick, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 20, 2019, and is celebrating with all the loved ones who passed before her.
Beverly was born Nov. 4, 1942, the daughter of the late Bert Helmick and Nellie Saunders. She was also predeceased by her brother Parker Taylor.
Beverly had a kind soul and was loved by all. She was always joking and laughing. She will be missed by all who knew her.
A Christian Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Groton Heights Baptist Church, 72 Broad St., Groton.
Published in The Day on Sept. 26, 2019