|
|
Niantic - Beverly J. Barnard, 86, of Niantic, beloved wife of the late William Barnard, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Born in Hartford to the late Richard and Marion (Malling) Manion, she lived most of her life in Bloomfield before settling in Niantic in 1980. After she retired from CIGNA, she joined her husband, Bill, in Niantic.
Beverly was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary, Turner-Tinker Post 128, Niantic and was a volunteer with the Blue Hills Fire Department Auxiliary and "Willing Workers" of Blue Hills Baptist Church. She served with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America and was active in the East Lyme Women's Club. Beverly was an avid UCONN women's basketball and Boston Red Sox fan and her coaching and cheering could be heard up and down the street. She was known for her superb baking skills; her family will miss her infamous dessert buffets.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Barnard and his wife Patricia of Windsor, Carl Barnard of Hollywood, Fla., and Peter Barnard and his wife Susan of Niantic; her daughter Christine Castaldi of Oregon City, Ore.; her grandchildren, Eric, Jesse, Katie, Joshua, Tyler, Jamie, Shannen, Melissa, Matthew and Rodney; ten great-grandchildren; and her brothers-in-law, Donald Tyrrell and Peter Landerman; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by an infant daughter; and her sisters, Marilyn Tyrrell and Judy Landerman.
Her family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24th at the Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave. Windsor. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , (act.alz.org). For online condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019