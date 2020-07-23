1/1
Beverly J. "Bev" Wood
1932 - 2020
Waterford - Beverly J. Wood, "Bev" as she was known left us peacefully July 19, 2020, in the loving care of family.

Bev's love and devotion to family was well known by those close to her. She enjoyed caring for her cat and working in her large vegetable garden. Friends, neighbors and even passersby were delighted by her generous gifts of vegetables.

In her youth, Bev was an avid horsewoman, winning many ribbons for Barrel Racing. She liked tooling around in her Chevy or on her John Deere tractor. Bev was born in Stafford Springs in 1932 where she grew to love animals, farming, and tractors. Bev graduated Chapman Technical High School in 1951. She then worked in several occupations before retiring in 1977 after 20 years of professional service for the state of Connecticut.

Bev is survived by her beloved nieces, Cynthia Wood Pechaitis, and Sandra Wood Perry; her nephew John E. Wood II; and their families. She was predeceased by her parents, Clarice Robbins Wood and John E. Wood; and her brother Douglas E. Wood.

All who knew Bev are saddened by her passing. Funeral arrangements will be private due to the current virus outbreak. Donations in Bev's name may be made to The Connecticut Humane Society, The Groton Morgan Memorial-Goodwill, The Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice.

Published in The Day on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
8604438355
July 23, 2020
I worked with Bev at Hartford National Bank many years ago. She was a sweet person with a wonderful laugh, and we always aimed to amuse her, just to hear her laugh.
