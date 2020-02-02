Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Jane Coffey


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Jane Coffey Obituary
Mocksville, N.C. - Beverly Jane Coffey passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Mocksville, N.C. She was born March 25, 1963, in New London, the daughter of Louis "Mike" and Beverly Coffey.

Beverly graduated from East Lyme High School. She had many musical and athletic talents. Playing piano for Junior High School chorus, she was in All State Chorus, many plays and musicals, she ran High School cross country, and was a member of the Flag Corps. Beverly also worked at many restaurants and retail stores.

Besides her parents, she is survived by her son Sean Coffey; brother Michael Coffey; and three sisters, Nancy Schell, Eileen Gordon and Rebecca Coffey.

There will be graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St Mary's Cemetery, New London, where she will be laid to rest.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mocksville Senior Living, 337 Hospital Street, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -