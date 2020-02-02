|
Mocksville, N.C. - Beverly Jane Coffey passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Mocksville, N.C. She was born March 25, 1963, in New London, the daughter of Louis "Mike" and Beverly Coffey.
Beverly graduated from East Lyme High School. She had many musical and athletic talents. Playing piano for Junior High School chorus, she was in All State Chorus, many plays and musicals, she ran High School cross country, and was a member of the Flag Corps. Beverly also worked at many restaurants and retail stores.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her son Sean Coffey; brother Michael Coffey; and three sisters, Nancy Schell, Eileen Gordon and Rebecca Coffey.
There will be graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St Mary's Cemetery, New London, where she will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Mocksville Senior Living, 337 Hospital Street, Mocksville, NC 27028.
Published in The Day on Feb. 2, 2020