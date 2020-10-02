1/
Beverly M. Nickerson
Old Lyme - Beverly M. Nickerson, 84, of Mile Creek Road died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Duck River Cemetery, McCurdy Road, Old Lyme. When attending either service please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of The Day.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
OCT
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Duck River Cemetery
