Old Lyme - Beverly M. Nickerson, 84, of Mile Creek Road died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



Calling Hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Duck River Cemetery, McCurdy Road, Old Lyme. When attending either service please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.



A full obituary will appear in tomorrow's edition of The Day.



