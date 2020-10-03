Old Lyme - On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, loving wife, mother, nana and great-nana, Beverly M. Nickerson, peacefully passed away while surrounded by family at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
Our beloved Beverly was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Old Lyme. She was married to Harold J. Nickerson, with whom she had four sons, David, John, Peter, and Paul. She would go on to have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Amongst Beverly's greatest joys were her family, the beach, sunshine, and sand between her toes. She was a devoted mother, nana, and great-nana. A true matriarch of her family that brought laughter, smiles, quick wit, and a listening ear wherever she went. You were guaranteed to find her set up at White Sands Beach or Hammonasset Beach during the summer. She was also very active in the Old Lyme community, having worked in the school system for over thirty years. She loved serving the children of the Lyme-Old Lyme School District and took such pride in their achievements. She was known for her spirited personality, and joy of life. She was also known to wrangle a cow, her pony, or her grandkids when needed.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Nickerson; father William Mathiason; mother Bessie King; brothers, William and Christian Mathiason; and sisters, Elizabeth Dimock and Barbara Simmons. She is survived by her brother Howard Mathiason; her four children, David and Robin Nickerson of Summerville, S.C., John and Katherine Nickerson of Old Lyme, Peter and Kelly Nickerson of East Haddam, Paul and Amy Nickerson of Old Lyme; her grandchildren, Matthew Nickerson, Colleen Nickerson, Kourtney Nickerson-Flavahan, Jaymie Nickerson-Buckmaster, Samantha Nickerson-Linderman, Bailey Nickerson, Jessica Nickerson, Logan Nickerson, Emily Nickerson; and two great-granddaughters, Claire Juniper Flavahan and June Beverly Buckmaster. She will be dearly missed.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Fulton-Theroux in Old Lyme. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Duck River Cemetery, by the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme. When attending either service please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In honor of her wonderful life, flowers may be sent to 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme, CT 06371 or please consider giving a donation in her honor to the Old Lyme Ambulance or the Old Lyme Fire Department. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for directions and to sign the online guestbook.