Mystic - Beverly (Brooks) Pray, of Mystic beloved wife of the late Norman F. Pray, passed away at home Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, after battling lung cancer.
She will be missed by her two children and their families. Her daughter, Cindy Powden and her husband Thomas, their children, T.C., Samantha, Alex, and Emily. Her son, Richard, his wife Nanette, and his children Allison, Melanie, and Olivia. Mimi, as she was affectionately known, was fortunate to live the latter years of her life with her grandson, Alex, his fiancée, MaKayla and their son, Teddy. It was during this time that she met and fell in love with her dear companion, Daisy, her dachshund.
The family would like to thank her "Dunkin Crew" for volunteering to take her for daily treatments, Barbara Dart for her friendship, rides for coffee, and daily calls when Bev was no longer able to get out, and the Center for Hospice Care Southeastern CT for their kind and compassionate care.
If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Center for Hospice Care Southeastern CT or the .
A Celebration of Life and burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. There are no calling hours.
Published in The Day on Jan. 8, 2020