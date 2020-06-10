Stonington - Sister Beverly R. Creehan, SFCC, 85, formerly of Stonington passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford where she had been a resident for the past few years.
Born in Waltham, Mass. she was raised in Braintree, Mass. and was the daughter of the late George and Veronica (Kosmeh) Creehan.
She began her working career in the Washington D.C. and New York parochial school systems where she was an elementary school Teacher for several years.
For most of her adult life, Beverly was involved in humanitarian activities working for social justice, peace, and solidarity. She felt her calling was to help others who were less fortunate while at the same time promoting a Christian community through prayer. She was a former member of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and a current member of the Sisters for Christian Community (SFCC). Through her ministry involvement, Beverly was a Social Worker for the stare of New Hampshire and Connecticut retiring in 1997.
She leaves two sisters, Diana McKenna of Delmar, N.Y. and Dolores Metayer and her husband Richard E. Metayer of Mystic; two nephews, Paul McKenna, and Frank Metayer; and three grandnephews, Wyatt, Ethan, and Aidan Metayer. She was predeceased by a nephew, Richard E. Metayer Jr.
A private burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Mystic.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton, CT. 06340 or to a charity of one's choice.
The Mystic Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jun. 10, 2020.