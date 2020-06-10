Beverly R. Creehan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stonington - Sister Beverly R. Creehan, SFCC, 85, formerly of Stonington passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, at Greentree Manor in Waterford where she had been a resident for the past few years.

Born in Waltham, Mass. she was raised in Braintree, Mass. and was the daughter of the late George and Veronica (Kosmeh) Creehan.

She began her working career in the Washington D.C. and New York parochial school systems where she was an elementary school Teacher for several years.

For most of her adult life, Beverly was involved in humanitarian activities working for social justice, peace, and solidarity. She felt her calling was to help others who were less fortunate while at the same time promoting a Christian community through prayer. She was a former member of the Daughters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul and a current member of the Sisters for Christian Community (SFCC). Through her ministry involvement, Beverly was a Social Worker for the stare of New Hampshire and Connecticut retiring in 1997.

She leaves two sisters, Diana McKenna of Delmar, N.Y. and Dolores Metayer and her husband Richard E. Metayer of Mystic; two nephews, Paul McKenna, and Frank Metayer; and three grandnephews, Wyatt, Ethan, and Aidan Metayer. She was predeceased by a nephew, Richard E. Metayer Jr.

A private burial will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery in Mystic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton, CT. 06340 or to a charity of one's choice.

The Mystic Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved