IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of BEVERLY STRICKLAND Oct. 25, 1941 - Oct. 21, 2014 5TH ANNIVERSARY They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel. For no one knows the heartache, That lies behind our smiles, No one knows how many times We have broken down and cried, We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. Love, Husband, Children, and Grandchildren
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019