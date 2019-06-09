|
|
Niantic - Beverly Sue Wardlaw passed away Jan. 7, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio.
She is survived by daughters, Teresa McKay, Carrie Wardlaw, and Julia Wardlaw; 8 grand-children and 13 great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Rice; and two brothers, Jimmy Johnson and Charlie Johnson.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, James Doug Wardlaw; son 56 years old, Michael James Wardlaw; and granddaughter, Alaie Rae Posey.
Funeral Service starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Flanders Baptist and Community Church, 162 Boston Post Rd., East Lyme, followed by a celebration of life service at the same location, food provided.
Please join us to honor the Bravest, kindest, gracious, generous and most amazing woman I have ever known.
Whole Body donation through Medcure.
Published in The Day on June 9, 2019