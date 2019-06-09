Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Wardlaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Sue Wardlaw


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Sue Wardlaw Obituary
Niantic - Beverly Sue Wardlaw passed away Jan. 7, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio.

She is survived by daughters, Teresa McKay, Carrie Wardlaw, and Julia Wardlaw; 8 grand-children and 13 great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Rice; and two brothers, Jimmy Johnson and Charlie Johnson.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, James Doug Wardlaw; son 56 years old, Michael James Wardlaw; and granddaughter, Alaie Rae Posey.

Funeral Service starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Flanders Baptist and Community Church, 162 Boston Post Rd., East Lyme, followed by a celebration of life service at the same location, food provided.

Please join us to honor the Bravest, kindest, gracious, generous and most amazing woman I have ever known.

Whole Body donation through Medcure.
Published in The Day on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.