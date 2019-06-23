Mystic - Beverly Vanderbilt Dobbin, 90, passed away June 15, 2019. Bev was born Sept. 12, 1928, to William and Grace (Markham) Vanderbilt in Hartford. She was raised in West Hartford, graduated from Oxford School and Bennett College, class of 1948. Beverly married her beloved Jack May 24, 1952, and was happily married for 66 years.



Bev will be remembered for her love of family and her many friends. She is survived by her three children, Tom Dobbin (Sheryl) of Goodyear, Ariz., Ben Dobbin (Barb) of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Susan Dobbin of Mystic; three granddaughters, Samantha Lamb (Josh), Natalie Fedder (Tim), and Kristin Dobbin; three great-granddaughters, Shelby Grace Lamb, Caroline Lamb and Madeline Fedder; nieces, Katherine Shepard, Sarah Shepard Whyte; and nephew Daniel Shepard. She was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Dobbin who passed in May 2018; two sisters, Margaret Shepard and Elizabeth McAllister; and her oldest granddaughter Hilary Dobbin.



While raising her children Bev volunteered for many years for the Garden Club and the Junior League of Hartford. She also was employed for various nonprofit organizations from 1965-1995. Bev loved working with numbers and balancing her books to the penny. Throughout her life she enjoyed reading her book, playing golf, her weekly bridge group, tending to her beautiful flower gardens and listening to the sound of the ocean while relaxing on the beach.



Bev and Jack lived in West Hartford and Mason's Island, Mystic until 2001 when they moved to Vicar's Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Bev continued volunteering at their library and member's office and helped with the annual Boutique Sale which raised monies for the Employee Scholarship Fund. Bev was also proud to introduce the game of Bocce to Vicar's Landing. A court was built in 2006 and for years managed the scheduling of the matches played year-round. She was singularly instrumental in making Bocce the popular sport it is now on the campus. In appreciation, the Bev Dobbin Championship was established in 2017.



A memorial service will be held in August at Old Saint Andrews Church in Bloomfield.



Donations may be made to the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, Mystic, CT.