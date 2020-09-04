1/
Billie Anne Wheeler
1942 - 2020
North Stonington - Billie Anne (Platt) Wheeler passed away on Aug, 29, 2020. Billie was born Nov. 27, 1942, the daughter of William and Annie (Wilkinson) Platt of North Stonington.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Jarad Platt and Dale Platt. Billie is survived by her loving and caring husband Donald Wheeler; loving daughter Karrie Andersch (Kevin); son Keith Wheeler (Sandy); granddaughter Sydney; brother Willkie Platt (Norma); sister Darlene Platt; sister-in-law Maxine Platt Belanger; and brother-in-law Daniel Gazzette.

Billie will be greatly missed. Memorial donations in Billie Wheeler's may be made to: Autumn Care of Raeford, 1206 N. Fulton Street, Raeford, NC 28376

Published in The Day on Sep. 4, 2020.
