Billie C. Millett
Ledyard - In loving memory of Billie C. Millett, 79, who passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John Millett Sr. of Ledyard.

Born in Delhi, La., she was the daughter of the late Otis and Myrtis Lancaster.

She leaves her children, John Millett Jr. of Pawcatuck, Lori Millett and Michael Millett both of Ledyard. She will be missed by her grandson Branden Cummings and his wife Felicia, as well as her great-granddaughter Madison Cummings, all of Gales Ferry.

Billie was an avid Miami Dolphins and New York Yankee fan.

All services will be private.

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com

Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891

