Ledyard - In loving memory of Billie C. Millett, 79, who passed away Nov. 12, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of John Millett Sr. of Ledyard.
Born in Delhi, La., she was the daughter of the late Otis and Myrtis Lancaster.
She leaves her children, John Millett Jr. of Pawcatuck, Lori Millett and Michael Millett both of Ledyard. She will be missed by her grandson Branden Cummings and his wife Felicia, as well as her great-granddaughter Madison Cummings, all of Gales Ferry.
Billie was an avid Miami Dolphins and New York Yankee fan.
All services will be private.
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce Street, Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com